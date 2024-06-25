Product of the Week: Molton Brown Orange & Bergamont Aroma Reeds

Beauty SEEN is now looking after Molton Brown. Known for its wonderful bath and body product range rooted in British heritage, SEEN is excited to work on a fragrance-first approach for this well-loved home brand.

For over 50 years, Molton Brown has been a pioneer in the world of luxury home interiors, combining a passion for innovation with a commitment to sustainability and the finest ingredients sourced from around the globe. Each product is a testament to their dedication to craftsmanship, encapsulating stories of travel, adventure, and sophisticated, eco-conscious living.



The Art of Sustainable Home Interiors

At Molton Brown, they believe a home interior product is more than just a functional item; it is a journey towards sustainability and elegance. Their designers and artisans work tirelessly to create unique masterpieces that are both timeless and contemporary, while also being environmentally responsible. Whether it’s the warm, inviting ambiance of their Re-Charge Black Pepper candles, the refreshing scent of Orange & Bergamot diffusers, or the floral elegance of Jasmine & Sun Rose room sprays, each product is designed to captivate the senses and enhance your living space, all while upholding their commitment to the planet.

Their dedication to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of the brand, from ethically sourced materials to eco-friendly packaging. Striving to reduce their carbon footprint and support global communities by ensuring fair trade practices and contributing to environmental conservation is a huge priority.

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamont Aroma Reeds 150ml

RRP £48, available at John Lewis, Fenwick, Sephora UK and Cult Beauty.



A Sevillian courtyard of sun-dappled citrus trees. Lively airs of sweet orange, sparkling bergamot and blossoming neroli dance a scented flamenco. Green, vibrant galbanum and opulent ylang-ylang slip into enduring musk. Awaken your spirits; uplift with our modern classic, plucked from the naranja grove.