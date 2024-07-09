Amelia Hall announces opening date

The Ringland Group’s latest venture, Amelia Hall on Belfast’s Howard Street, will open its doors on Saturday 7th September.

The new bar, pizzeria and beer terrace has begun hiring for a variety of roles – including chefs, waiting staff, and senior bar and restaurant managers. The project is set to generate upwards of £1 million worth of jobs in the hospitality sector in Belfast. Final numbers will be determined closer to the opening date.

Thomas Camblin, head of development for the Ringland Group, says the response to the project has been amazing.

“We are hugely excited by this project particularly as the designs and finish quality bring new levels of interior excellence to Belfast,” says Mr Camblin. “We believe people will be as excited as we are once they get a chance to see it for themselves.”

Founded by brothers Peter and Ben Ringland in 2008, the Ringland Group’s portfolio includes the Flint Hotel, and The 1852 Hotel, and bar-restaurants Town Square and Southside Social & Lucky Duck.

The brothers hosted a hard hat tour and preview for selected guests recently (Tuesday 2nd July). Peter Ringland reported that work has progressed exceptionally well:

“We are delighted to announce that Amelia Hall will open its doors to the public on Saturday 7th September. The plans for Amelia Hall have been in motion for a long time and it’s incredible to say we are almost ready to welcome our first customers.

“We are very proud to make our contribution to the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland with the creation of a new concept, more jobs and quality of offer,” says Mr Ringland.”