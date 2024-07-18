The Lord Mayor visited a local hospitality business in the city centre today congratulating them on their win at last year’s ‘Belfast in Bloom’ competition. He also took the opportunity to call on businesses and commercial premises in the city to enter this year’s awards which will close for entries soon – on Friday 26 July. Councillor Micky Murray was at Granny Annies on the junction of Chichester Street and Victoria Street meeting with staff – the premises won the award for ‘Best Restaurant’ in the competition last year.

The Lord Mayor said: “Our Belfast in Bloom competition has been running for many years now and is open to businesses and commercial premises in the city centre and across Belfast. By cheering up outside hanging baskets and planters with striking, colourful flowers and foliage, these actions are lauded by visitors, workers in the city and residents -calling in and spending more time in the premises – inside and out, as they contribute to them being even more attractive and welcoming.

“Granny Annies scooped the award for ‘Best Restaurant’ in the competition last year and it is easy to see why with their stunning, eye-catching flower planters outside the premises. They are also very well spotted and create a‘ wow’ factor for many along a main road in the city centre from people walking past or travelling by in cars, bikes and buses. Belfast in Bloom also contributes to council’s work in ensuring the city centre is green, vibrant and welcoming. It links in too with our street planting programme where colourful planters have been added to key arterial routes as well as visitor attractions like City Hall, 2 Royal Avenue and St George’s Market.

“I hope that many businesses and commercial premises in the city centre and across Belfast can now follow Granny Annies and enter this year’s Belfast in Bloom competition – getting their entries in by Friday 26 July. They can fill in our short application form or enter online on our website with all the details at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom Good luck to all!”

Last year’s winners included the Errigle Inn on the Ormeau Road for ‘Best Public House’, Ten Square Hotel in the city centre for ‘Best Hotel’ and SPAR Malone Road for ‘Best Commercial Premises’.While Union Street (Maverick Bar) won the award for ‘Best Commercial Street’ with judges noting “the great effort being made to add floral colour to the street with hanging and manger baskets adding colour and large planters with permanent evergreen shrubs”. These award categories are also open for entries this year from businesses/commercial premises.

Lucy Anderson from Granny Annies said: “We were absolutely delighted to win the ‘Best Restaurant’ award in the Belfast in Bloom competition last year. It was a very simple process to enter – just going online on the council’s website and completing a short application form. Our beautiful flower planters and hanging baskets – over 40 of them, filled with begonias and petunias, have stopped many people on the street who have said they look really wonderful, calling into our premises for food and drinks or else sitting outside to enjoy them. A lot of visitors from cruise ships and tour groups in the city centre have also called in and said how stunning they look and get photos taken beside them.

“I would definitely encourage businesses in the city centre and across Belfast to enter the awards. Just by planting flowers in a planter on a window sill or hanging basket, you can add that little bit more sunshine to your premises.”

Belfast in Bloom is also open to local residents, community groups and schools. There are entries for ‘Best Hanging Basket’, ‘Best Window Box’ and ‘Best Front Garden’. Community groups/organisations can enter for ‘Best Community Street’, ‘Best Community Group’ and ‘Best Community Garden’. There are also awards for ‘Best Individual Allotment’ and ‘Best Allotment Site’ in Belfast.

More information on the competition is available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom