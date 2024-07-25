BPerfect Launch A Chapter Of Pure Pout Perfection With The Launch Of Their Incredible Lip Library Trilogy

BPerfect Cosmetics have dropped their brand-new Lip Library Collection – and trust us, this is one beauty story won’t want to skip.

This dazzling lineup features 10 luxurious Lip Liners, 10 sumptuous Satin Lipsticks, and 10 glass-like Glosses, making it the brand’s biggest and boldest lip launch ever.From the timeless elegance of “Hero,” a delicate, sophisticated rose-pink nude, to the deep, sultry warmth of plum that is “Obsession,” each of the 10 shades in every line have been crafted to flatter all skin tones, looks and personalities. Infused with nourishing Jojoba Oil throughout, their fade-free formula guarantees a smooth, effortless application, leaving your lips irresistibly soft, beautifully supple, and perfectly hydrated. Say goodbye to constant touch-ups and embrace long-lasting colour on lips that feel as amazing as they look.

Lip Library Satin Lipsticks (£12.95/€15.95)These luxe Satin Lipsticks feature 10 stunning shades in a creamy, non-drying formula that glides on effortlessly, enveloping your lips in rich, velvety colour. Each swipe delivers intense colour payoff that stays vibrant throughout the day, whilst the jojoba oil keeps them moisturised for a divinely luxurious feel.

Lip Library Creamy Lip Liners (£9.95/€12.95)Define your pout with these game-changing Creamy Lip Liners that glide on effortlessly. Each liner packs a punch with bold, high-impact colour, defining and enhancing your lips to perfection. Boasting impressive staying power, these liners ensure impeccable definition, leaving your pout flawlessly primed for lipstick or gloss.

Lip Library Ultra Shine Glosses (£11.95/€14.95)Step into the world of Ultra Shine Glosses, where each colour is a standalone stunner or a dynamic partner to your favourite Lip Library Lipstick and Liner. With a hydrating, non-sticky formula that creates a mesmerising glass-like finish, these glosses glide on effortlessly, leaving lips feeling irresistibly plush, plumped and smoothed.Mix and match to find your perfect combo, or opt for a match made in heaven, available to purchase for€28/£24.