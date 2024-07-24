posted on July 24th, 2024
GEARING UP FOR PLOUGH FEST 2024…
Preparations are well under way at The Plough in Hillsborough for the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market which will be held in the picturesque Co Down village on Sat 27th July. To celebrate the event The Plough team led by Head Chef Peter Topping and General Manager Keith Johnston (pictured) have organised PLOUGH FEST, a family fun day at The Plough from 2pm which will feature live music and a BBQ, kids facepainting as well as host of other activities and entertainment. More detailed information on PLOUGH FEST can be found @theploughinn.
Recent Posts
- GEARING UP FOR PLOUGH FEST 2024…
- Record number of Queen’s students selected for the Olympics
- CO DOWN ARTIST CREATES UNIQUE NORTHERN IRELAND ART TRAIL
- ‘TIME FLIES’ as Minnows debut album ‘Holyland’ gets long-awaited digital release
- Deputy First Minister team-ups with Northern Ireland legend Stuart Dallas to kick-off 2024 SuperCupNI