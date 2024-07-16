Joanne’s Fashion Pick of the Week

Statement Bows

Bows have been everywhere in 2024: on clothes, in hair and even in home interiors. I’m definitely on board with this trend – I love bows, as they add a feminine and playful touch to an outfit, yet they have a timeless appeal.

Fashion brand Nadine Merabi has just dropped its final summer collection and my eyes were instantly drawn to the ‘Jenny’ mini dress, which features a large statement structured white satin bow.

Nadine Merabi

Jenny Bow Dress

£365