posted on July 16th, 2024
Looking Back: January 2005 – Andrew Mulvenna Fashion Night!
January 2005: An evening of glitz and glamour was had at the Andrew Mulvenna Fashion Night. Held at the Ormeau Baths Gallery, the event entertained guests with a spectacular show and more importantly an array of fabulous fashion designs.
