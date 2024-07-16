posted on July 16th, 2024

Looking Back: January 2005 – Andrew Mulvenna Fashion Night!


January 2005: An evening of glitz and glamour was had at the Andrew Mulvenna Fashion Night. Held at the Ormeau Baths Gallery, the event entertained guests with a spectacular show and more importantly an array of fabulous fashion designs.

Host Christine Bleakley introduced the Hair and Fashion Show.
Gerard and Sarah Donnelly, Oliver McVicker and Andrew Mulvenna’s mum Joan.
From ‘CARTER’ store: Sarah Dowds, and Jennifer O Neill.
Flo and Angela Cully.
Pearl Gray; sisters Eileen, Ellen and Tania Calder.
Sarah Swain and Julie McCrory.
Kelly Donnelly and Aaron Patterson.
Lyndsay Hutchinson, Karen Wilson.
Paula Kane (XL ENT), Caroline Kinkead.
Aoife Maguire and Helen McAleer.
Special star guest Myleene with fans.
Staff at Carter: Tim Richardson, Tom McMaster, Sara Dowds, Chris Phillips, Ricky Sampson.
Christine Bleakley with her mum Mina.
David Campbell and Robert Bunting.
Julie Marcey, Joni Irvine, Emma Rennicks, Liza Irvine.
Denise Walsh, Carly Stirling, Paula Sharvin.
Mum and daughter Liz and Lisa Irvine.
From Rojo, Koko, Lisburn Road: Aine McAgamney an Tanya Floyd.
Andrew Mulvenna putting the final touches to a model’s hair.
Gerry and Denise Dougal.

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

To stay up to date on news and events.

Link to Ulster Tatler Awards 2024 About page