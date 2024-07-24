Record number of Queen’s students selected for the Olympics

Queen’s University Belfast will send an unprecedented three students to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. It is a testament to the work of Queen’s Sport that it is the highest number of competitors the University has produced in its history for any Olympics, with a further six of its graduates also taking part. Current Queen’s students Erin Creighton and Nathan Timoney will join the other best athletes in the world at this summer’s Olympics. Erin studies Aerospace Engineering and is part of Ireland’s women’s Track Cycling team. Business Management student Nathan is part of the Rowing Ireland team. Rachel McCann, who just this month graduated with a degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences will also be in Paris to compete on the Irish 400 Metre Relay team. Rachel was presented with the Individual Sports Achievement Award at Queen’s annual Blues Sporting Awards in June, and credits Queen’s Sport with helping her get to where she is today. Rachel said: “Queen’s Sport has been really involved in ensuring that I can compete at a high level whilst completing my final year. It has been difficult and without their support, I simply wouldn’t have been able to do it. For example, they moved my research project deadline two weeks so that I could compete at the World Indoor Championships, and then I also got to move my exams to a different date to let me compete at the World Relay Championships. “Without that support and flexibility, I just wouldn’t be where I am right now. I’m so pleased that the hard work and training has paid off and that I’m getting the opportunity to attend the Olympics. This is a dream come true and I’m so grateful to Queen’s for all of the support they have given me to allow me to fulfil my sporting aspirations.” As well as the three current students the six Queen’s graduates also competing in this summer’s Olympics are Phil Doyle, Rebecca Edwards and Ross Corrigan in Rowing, and Sean Murray, Michael Robson and Johnny McKee in Hockey. This will be graduates Phil, Rebecca and Michael’s second time at the Olympics, with Phil and Rebecca competing in 2020 in Tokyo and Michael in 2016 in Rio. Many of the Queen’s students and graduates heading to the Olympics have been supported by Queen’s Elite Athlete Programme, a scholarship that empowers committed and talented student athletes by giving them access to facilities, coaching, contribution towards fees, academic flexibility, and mentoring, helping them to reach their full sporting and academic potential. Aidan O’Rourke, Performance Sport Manager at Queen’s, said: “We are extremely proud to have nine students and graduates from Queen’s competing in the Olympics this summer. Balancing a competitive sporting career with academic studies is no mean feat and requires the utmost dedication, motivation and perseverance. “The world class sporting facilities available at Queen’s continue to allow us to attract the best student athletes, and our scholarship programmes provide the support that allows them to pursue their athletic career while also receiving an outstanding education. Our nine Olympic athletes are testament to the sporting talent that exists here, and we are privileged to have played a part in their journey to the top.”