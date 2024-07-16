Summer Rose Fair back in full bloom in Belfast this July

The Summer Rose Fair returns to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July (12 noon – 5pm) with a vibrant array of activities for all ages to celebrate the summer.

One of Belfast City Council’s top seasonal events, Summer Rose Fair is free to visit, with an exciting programme of musical theatre, live bands, food demos, a wellness oasis and the chance to see thousands of award-winning roses on display from rose breeders.

Judging of the City of Belfast International Rose Trials will take place at the park on Friday 19 July.

Other highlights of the 2024 Summer Rose Fair include:

a variety of musical theatre performances including Beauty and the Beast;

performances from Trim the Velvet, combining ballet and traditional Irish dance;

live music from local bands and artists, including James Huish and his band;

tempting food demonstrations by award-winning chef Will Brown;

a tranquil wellness oasis, offering yoga, reflexology and Indian head massage;

a bustling kids’ zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, lawn games and more;

a wide range of food vendors and market stalls offering delicious treats and unique crafts;

the stunning City of Belfast International Rose Garden where thousands of award-winning blooms are on display.

Launching the event at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Andrew McCormick, said: “We’re thrilled that Summer Rose Fair is returning to Belfast this year with a diverse and exciting programme of activities for all to enjoy.”

“Join us for a memorable summer weekend on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July, filled with the beauty of nature, the joy of music and delicious food, where you can also savour the scents and colours of thousands of beautiful award-winning roses on display at the park.”

For more information on Summer Rose Fair, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents