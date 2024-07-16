The first voco hotel in Northern Ireland opens its doors today in Belfast’s historic Gasworks district

Belfast’s newest hotel, voco Belfast, was officially opened in the Gasworks district following an impressive £3.6 million refurbishment of the former Gasworks Hotel.

voco is part of the prestigious IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 international locations, and this is the voco brand’s first hotel in Northern Ireland.

The launch of voco Belfast was attended by over 200 guests including John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, and Eddie McKeever, president, and Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

The hotel was purchased by Cliste Hospitality in November 2023 and began a major refurbishment programme earlier this year. Cliste Hospitality is a leading hotel operator in the Republic of Ireland, managing 14 hotels. voco Belfast is their first investment in Belfast and they are looking at further hotel opportunities in Northern Ireland.

Danielle McGinley, director of sales & marketing at voco Belfast, said: “It’s an exciting time to open such a stylish new offering in a city that really appreciates style. It has been a pleasure to work together with our partners to ensure that voco Belfast stands out as a distinctive destination for guests to enjoy. We appreciate all the input and hard work from IHG, ODON Design, and Pure Fitout, as well as from the voco Belfast and Cliste Hospitality teams, to allow us gather to celebrate this opening today, and we are very much looking forward to introducing our guests to this new upscale experience on the doorstep of everything Belfast has to offer.”

The launch of voco Belfast gave the hotel team a perfect opportunity to showcase the property’s stylish look, convenient location and exceptional facilities, including 120 premium guest bedrooms and ground floor food and beverage offering which includes Pomo, the hotel’s bar and Italian-inspired restaurant, and outdoor terrace. There’s also a contemporary event space with six individual rooms ideal for meetings and small gatherings.

Blending design-led comfort with genuine local charm, the hotel’s creative interior architects O Donnell O Neill Design focused on creating a property that feels upmarket, but with a laid-back spirit — somewhere reliable, but different. On the ground floor, warm base tones with pops of colour and pattern have been layered through bespoke carpets and art, creative lighting, textured tiling and comfortable characterful furniture. Upstairs, think comfy beds with plush bedding for long lie-ins, luxurious bathroom amenities that go perfectly with invigorating showers, and tech-friendly must-haves including Smart TVs and fast Wi-Fi in every room.

From morning lattes to that just-before-bed nightcap, long lunches, group dinners, and every work call in between, voco Belfast has room for guests to really relax and enjoy themselves. From the co-working lounges full of character to the hotel’s bar and restaurant where Italian-influenced dishes are matched with great cocktails or the perfect pint, voco Belfast is ready and waiting for both business and leisure travellers from today.

voco Belfast is located just off the Ormeau Road and is perfectly positioned for a break in the city, with on-site parking, quick access to Belfast’s historic landmarks, museums, shopping, and entertainment venues.

Overnight rates at voco Belfast are available from £130.00 per room per night.

For more hotel information and to book see www.vocobelfast.com