Titanic Belfast Launches New Terry Bradley Exhibition and Immersive Experience

TITANIC Belfast has announced the return of a free summer exhibition in partnership with Terry Bradley Art following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event.

Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley runs daily from Monday 1st July until Saturday 31st August from 9am – 7pm in The Andrews Gallery.

The new exhibition will showcase Bradley’s long tradition of painting the dockers – representing fair, strong Belfast workers who have dealt with a lot in life, while also incorporating some of the rich maritime history of the city, his iconic colourful female pieces and his work relating to mental health awareness.



As part of this year’s exhibition, Titanic Belfast has announced the launch of a new and exclusive immersive experience designed to delve into Bradley’s life and artistic journey. This unique feature is narrated by Terry and will allow people to find out more about the renowned artist and provide deeper insights into his art.

Judith Owens MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We are delighted to welcome Terry Bradley back to Titanic Belfast following the huge success of last year’s exhibition. As one of Northern Ireland’s best-known artists, we are so proud to be able to make his art more accessible and provide a platform to give people, both local and from around the world, the opportunity to view Terry’s incredible work and find out more about him as a person and the journey he has been on.

As part of the Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley exhibition, Titanic Belfast has created a new experience that gives people the chance to hear more about the meaning behind Terry’s pieces in his own words – something that has never been done before as part of his exhibitions. This interactive feature will give people a deeper insight into how his life’s experiences have shaped his art.”



Terry Bradley said: “It is an honour to return to Titanic Belfast, with a brand new exhibition to celebrate my work. For me, Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley, is a very personal and reflective exhibition, as it shows how introducing colour into artwork signifies a shift in my mental health.

The transformation from monochrome to a full spectrum of colour is not just aesthetic, it is deeply symbolic. It represents the gradual reawakening of senses, the rediscovery of joy, and the acceptance of the self in all its complexity. I can think of nowhere better than Titanic Belfast, the heart of Belfast’s rich maritime history where I have taken so much inspiration from, for me to share my own personal story.”

For further information on Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley visit www.titanicbelfast.com

