TradFest Adds More Events to their Biggest Ever Festival Programme

Belfast TradFest 2024: World’s finest traditional musicians flock to Belfast for the fastest growing festival of traditional music in Ireland, featuring over 370 events in the City.

Belfast TradFest, Northern Ireland’s premier traditional music, song, and dance festival, is back for its much-anticipated 6th annual edition. Running from July 21st to 28th, this year’s festival promises an exhilarating week of concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school events, bringing together some of the finest talents in the world of traditional arts.

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail features over 70 sessions in seventeen of Belfast’s oldest and best-loved pubs, including Madden’s Bar, The Garrick, Kelly’s Cellars, The Deer’s Head, The John Hewitt, The Sunflower, The Duke of York, and Hatfield House and many more.

All sessions are free admission, run for 2 hours and are ‘Céilí House’ style Listening Sessions. For the first hour of each session the master musicians set the scene for the session then invite the ‘room’ to join in. These sessions offer the aspiring musician an opportunity to listen to and observe music played by musicians of the highest calibre. This style of session reflects the céilí house traditions of the previous century, where aspiring musicians and listeners would gather at the home of a local master musician. The master would ‘hold court’ and oversee an evening of entertainment, which would start with a skilful performance, followed by an invitation to join in.

Belfast TradFest is delighted to partner with Dunville’s Irish Whiskey to produce a bespoke bottling of only 300 bottles of Special Dunville’s 1808 Belfast TradFest 2024 Series Irish Whiskey at 46%, with a customised Belfast TradFest 2024 label and a ‘Bourbon & Virgin American Oak Cask Finish’.

Available to purchase online from July 21st at https://www.echlinville.com/shop

Available to sample at Session Trail bars and to purchase and collect in person at; Madden’s Bar, The Garrick Bar & Friend At Hand Irish Whiskey Shop, Hill St. Belfast.