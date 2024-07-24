View with a Room: bringing the outdoors in

As Ireland’s weather somewhat hampers outdoor activities Hastings Hotels is inviting guests to bring the outdoors in with some eye-catching accommodation choices.

From sky high cityscapes to stunning coastline vistas, the Northern Ireland hotel group offers a selection of rooms where you can enjoy unique views of Ireland’s natural and urban beauty from the comfort of your room. And two hotels are offering a complimentary room upgrade and a 10% discount before July 26th as an added enticement.

Culloden Estate and Spa, Bangor Road, Holywood, Belfast

www.cullodenestateandspa.com

Nestled in the lush surroundings of Belfast, the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa impresses with its spectacular gardens and views over Belfast Lough from the moment you drive in. Guests seeking to bring the outdoors in can choose a Garden Room which showcases the hotel’s beautifully manicured estate hosting some unique sculptures from local and international artists.

Alternatively, the Culloden’s Lough View rooms offer floor to ceiling windows with stunning views over Belfast Lough, the mouth of the Irish Sea, and once the route of the maiden voyage of Belfast’s famous ship, RMS Titanic.

With a wall of floor to ceiling windows in the newly refurbished Lough Bar and a pool with garden views in its award-winning spa, there are plenty of options to entice you to stay put.

Rooms from €321 for two adults with breakfast.

Until July 26th receive a complimentary room upgrade and 10% off your stay for select dates in July and August using the promo code ‘Summer’.

Grand Central Hotel, 9-15 Bedford Street, Belfast

www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com

In the heart of Belfast, the five-star Grand Central Hotel offers a unique urban escape with rooms that literally elevate the experience of your stay. With 150 of its 300 rooms providing sweeping views of the vibrant cityscape, this contemporary hotel is a great choice for those who appreciate the pulse of city life. Six Deluxe Sky View rooms feature a freestanding bath with a floor-to-ceiling window that frames the iconic Cave Hill and its famous ‘sleeping giant’, providing a unique perspective on Belfast’s natural landmarks.

Visit the Observatory cocktail bar, Ireland’s tallest bar perched on the 23rd floor, to capture Belfast city from a new angle. For foodies, the hotel’s seasonal 8-course tasting menu at the Seahorse Restaurant ensures you don’t have to step outside to indulge in exceptional food, drinks, and views.

Rooms from €298 for two adults with breakfast.

Until July 26th receive a complimentary room upgrade and 10% off your stay for select dates in July and August using the promo code ‘Summer’.

Ballygally Castle, Coast Road, Ballygally, County Antrim

www.ballygallycastlehotel.com

With uninterrupted panoramic views of Ballygally Bay and the Antrim Coastline, the Coastal Deluxe bedrooms in Ballygally Castle are a haven for those who cherish coastal beauty. On a clear day, you are able to see as far as the Mull of Kintyre and the Scottish coastline. For those brave enough to take a dip in the fresh waters on the castle’s doorsteps, the hotel’s ‘Sea Dips and Hot Sips ‘package offers guests their very own dry robes, a hot water bottle, slippers and flask filled with a hot drink of your choice. Or there’s the Glenarm package that offers exclusive access to Glenarm Castle’s stunning grounds with its walled garden and woodland walks.

Rooms from €179 for two adults with breakfast.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.hastingshotels.com or contact +44 +353 28 9047 1066