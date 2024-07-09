Welcome to Sailortown Festival 2024

Sailortown Festival, Belfast’s most intimate and unique community arts festival returns with a vibrant array of activity from 26th – 28th July 2024.

A project of Sailortown Regeneration – dedicated to the promotion and revival of one of the oldest parts of the city – this festival celebrates the unique heritage and culture of Sailortown, with a hint of the unexpected!

Over three days of colourful events, the Festival invites you to explore and celebrate the community of Sailortown, which features some of Belfast’s most iconic locations including St Joseph’s Church, The Dockers Club, The American Bar and Barrow Square.

Highlights include a madcap evening of circus, song, burlesque and funky 80s disco at The Naughty-cal Cabaret at the iconic Dockers Club, The Sail Back to Sailortown multi-media experience, The Captain’s Tea Party at the historic St Joseph’s Church, our old-school Sailortown Fleamarket plus free workshops and a free family fun day!

Festival director Ger O’Donnell said: “Sailortown Festival is an annual event that encourages people to visit historic Sailortown and explore its community in the heart of Belfast. We want visitors to see what’s available not only in the summer months, but all year round in this culturally rich and sometimes overlooked part of the city.

Come and join us for a unique weekend of great performances, cultural activity and fun, and enjoy the unique community spirit of Sailortown!”

For more details and to book tickets, visit

Website: www.sailortownfestival.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/sailortownfestival

Instagram www.instagram.com/sailortownfestival