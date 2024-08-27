Action Cancer’s Annual Golf Day Tees Off with Cranmore Dental

Action Cancer is delighted to announce its annual Golf Day, set to swing into action on Friday 20th September, at the prestigious Holywood Golf Club, home of Rory McIlroy. This year, the event is proudly supported by Cranmore Dental (part of Bupa) as the headline sponsor, marking a significant partnership in the fight against skin cancer.

The primary aim of this event is to raise vital funds and awareness for Action Cancer’s life-saving Skin Cancer Detection Service. Since its inception in April 2023, the service has seen an overwhelming demand, with appointments filling up almost instantly. The Specialist Nursing Team at Action Cancer is detecting skin cancers on a daily basis, having already referred 221 clients as red flag or urgent cases to secondary care, with 25% of these referrals proceeding directly to surgery.

Each skin cancer detection appointment costs Action Cancer £120, making the support of local businesses and the community essential. Connor Graham is a member of Holywood Golf Club and an Action Cancer Ambassador who was recently awarded a BEM for services to people with skin cancer. Connor emphasised the importance of this initiative: