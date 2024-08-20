Balloo Hire Teeing Up Again for Oscar Knox Cup

Balloo Hire has been confirmed as the official Title Sponsor for the 2024 Oscar Knox Cup charity golf event.

Wee Oscar Knox won the hearts of the nation during his two and a half year fight with high-risk neuroblastoma, but tragically he died in 2014 at just 5 years old. His parents launched the annual golf day in 2016 in his memory to help raise vital funds for research into the disease.

This year’s Oscar Knox Cup, which takes place on Friday 6th September at Belfast’s Fortwilliam Golf Club, brings together golf enthusiasts, corporate partners, philanthropists and sports personalities alike for a fun-filled day of friendly competition and giving back. With the invaluable support of Balloo Hire for the second year in succession, this year’s event could be the biggest yet, building on the £175,000 total already raised through this event to date.

Oscar’s Dad Stephen said “We are extremely happy that Balloo Hire is continuing its support for the Oscar Knox Cup as headline sponsor again in 2024. Last year we raised a very impressive £27,513 which is remarkable for a charity golf day and testament to the unbelievable community support for Oscar and the work we continue in his name. Every penny raised by this event goes towards vital neuroblastoma research, and every research project funded takes us a step closer to finding a cure for this devastating childhood cancer.”

Kieran Carville, Finance Manager, Balloo Hire Centres, said: “We are very proud to partner with the Oscar Knox Fund again and support their ongoing efforts to combat neuroblastoma. As a company we believe in giving back to the community we serve, and this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children and families affected by this terrible disease.”

Oscar’s Mum Leona Knox, who is Head of Research at Solving Kids’ Cancer UK, said; “Childhood cancer research is chronically underfunded, which is delaying the discovery of more effective and less toxic treatments to help children just like Oscar. Fewer than half of children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma are alive 5 years after diagnosis. That is simply not good enough. Far too many families, including many local to us, continue to be devastated in the same way that ours has been.

“At Solving Kids’ Cancer UK we are working hard towards a day where no child dies of neuroblastoma, or suffers due to its treatment. We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, golfers, donors, volunteers and to everyone at Fortwilliam Golf Club for their wonderful support over the last 8 years.”

The Oscar Knox Cup is one of the biggest charity golf days of the year and often features local sports personalities such as boxers Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes, Michael and Jamie Conlan, Antrim Snooker star Mark Allen, Belfast Giants Coach Adam Keefe and ex-Manchester Utd footballer Keith Gillespie.

Participants will compete in a day of friendly competition, networking and giving back. They will also have the opportunity to test their skills through the usual on-course competitions such as closest to the pin, longest drive, beat the bookie and beat the pro, plus there will be the chance to win a brand new Rolex GMT Master II watch worth £15,000 with a hole-in-one courtesy of Pride and Pinion.

Afterwards, golfers will enjoy a two-course meal in the restaurant, followed by a prize giving, auction, raffle and evening of fantastic live entertainment. It is a day not to be missed!

For more information, including booking and sponsorship enquiries, please email oscarknoxcup@gmail.com or contact Stephen on 07747 000052. To make a donation towards the event, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/oscarknoxcup2024

Follow The Oscar Knox Fund on facebook, instagram and X #TeamOscar