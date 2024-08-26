Bangor RNLI receive a generous donation from local children

On Wednesday evening Daisy Bailie, Daniel McGinty and,Zoe Johnston visited Bangor RNLI station and presented volunteer crew members James Gillespie and Byron Griffiths with a donation for the RNLI.

The donation was a result of a successful recent garden sale where they sold home-made jewellry and Teddy bears to the public. The money raised by the budding entrepreneurs was shared between Bangor RNLI and the Water Aid charity.

During their visit to the station the three children were shown around the Ruby Robinson lifeboat and had the opportunity for look over the lifesaving kit worn by the crew.

Bangor RNLI fundraising lead Samantha Beale said ‘The RNLI is funded solely from donations from the public and we are very grateful for the local support. All donations make a difference and help us to Save Lives at Sea, well done Daisy, Daniel and, Zoe for your great efforts’