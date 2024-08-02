Beauty Product of the Week

With nearly half a million fans swooning over her every move from beauty, fashion and Mum life, Annalivia Hynds’ new collection with BPerfect is set to be your next obsession. The trailblazing beauty brand known for its innovative products and collaborations, the BPerfect x Annalivia Collection is a curated selection of must-have beauty essentials designed to elevate your everyday makeup routine. Each product has been meticulously selected to reflect Annalivia’s love for beauty as well as being travel friendly, compact and ensure a super quick application for on-the-go.

Top picks include:

Cronzer Cream Bronzer, £15.95

Achieve a flawless finish with this lightweight, buttery cream bronzer. It blends like a dream and gives you that seamless, sun-kissed glow.

Lip Library Lip Liner – Robyn Rose, £10.95

Get ready for killer lips with this creamy, non-drying liner. A warm mauve pink shade that’s totally swoon-worthy. Plus, it’s infused with jojoba oil for extra nourishment.

Lip Library Satin Lipstick – Iconic Rhea, £13.95

Pucker up with this creamy, long-lasting lipstick in a peachy nude pink that’s perfect for any occasion. Jojoba oil keeps your lips hydrated and happy