Belfast 2024 summer programme creates unique events in new spaces

Citizens are invited to get involved in unique events in new spaces this August and September, as Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 programme continues, with additional support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

This Saturday 3 August, 11.30am-2.30pm, a central stretch of the River Lagan – from Maysfield Basin to McConnell’s Weir near the Gasworks – will be the focus for Water Works.

Arts organisation PS2 will lead a procession of 10,000 handmade boats along the waterway – the climax of more than 90 workshops held with residents, community groups, schools and residential homes since February. The corso will be led by larger vessels made by local creatives, including a handmade skiff crafted by 70 volunteers using traditional boat-building skills and another made from recycled materials, including parts from SS Nomadic and a re-purposed wind turbine, by local artist Paddy Bloomer.

Admission to the Lagan celebration is free and will include music from the HIVE Choir, theatre, dance, crafts and taster sessions with the Lagan Currachs.

From 10-18 August, ROOTS will bring to life a new community garden at the Black Mountain Shared Space Facility, next to the ‘million brick’ peace wall between Springmartin and Springfield.

Residents have worked with award-winning local choreographer Eileen McClory and Off the Rails Dance, with support from the Eden Project, to create a vibrant, colourful garden, as well as an innovative new dance performance, inspired by the nature, history and potential of this shared space.

Their performances – presented by the Belfast International Arts Festival at Queen’s – will all take place outdoors, bringing audiences into the garden itself, with tickets on sale now from belfastinternationalartsfestival.com

Then, from 26-29 September, Thompson Dock – the birthplace of Titanic – will be the location for Shadowdock, a spectacular immersive experience combining light and sound to deliver an audio-visual journey into the city’s past and imagining its future.

Created by designer Henry Sykes and Three’s Theatre Company, with support from The Lightbody Foundation and featuring music from composer Katie Richardson, it will be the first outdoor theatre event of its kind held at the iconic dock. Audiences can view the 30-minute spectacle from either above or below deck, for a different experience each time, with tickets on sale now from shadowdock.co.uk

Also opening in September will be The Wiggle Room – a ‘digital playroom’ for all ages, designed by children through engagement with creators Boom Clap Play and design agency Big Motive, working with Playboard NI.

Featuring cutting edge interactive technology and sensor inputs, it will be based in The MAC Belfast from 19 September to 29 November, creating a free drop-in space for children and adults to play and explore together, right in the heart of the city centre.

Water Works, ROOTS, Shadow Dock and The Wiggle Room are among the signature projects in Belfast 2024, which is celebrating the city’s culture and creativity throughout the year.

“Belfast 2024 has been encouraging people of all backgrounds to get creative, as well as supporting our arts sector to bring creativity into all sorts of new places,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.

“These projects are a real testament to that ethos – exciting, inspirational events which look to do something different and go beyond the norm, urging audiences to think about the spaces around us in new and different ways.

“This weekend’s Water Works celebration is the climax to months of hard work and insights into what our city’s rivers mean to us, and what they could be in the future.

“Similarly, the growth of the community garden here at Black Mountain has seen new friendships and skills blossom, alongside conversations about our divided past and hopes for the future. Shadowdock is a chance to bring an iconic place back to life and see our industrial heritage through new eyes, while The Wiggle Room will open up a much loved asset to a new audience – inviting families to have fun and enjoy time together in the city centre.

“I’m looking forward to joining audiences at these events, and would encourage people to come along and get involved in enjoying everything that Belfast 2024 has to offer.”

Water Works, ROOTS and Shadow Dock are among ten projects which have received additional funding of £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.



“We are pleased to support ten exciting Belfast 2024 Our Future Heritage projects which are using £250,000 of heritage funding, made possible by National Lottery players to explore Belfast’s heritage,” said Dr Paul Mullan, NI Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Together, cultural organisations, artists and community groups are providing opportunities for people to engage with the city’s built, cultural, industrial, maritime, natural and intangible heritage, uncovering forgotten or overlooked sites and stories.

“This summer, we are celebrating #HeritageisOpen by highlighting interesting places and events. We’re looking forward to seeing Waterworks, ROOTS and Shadow Dock come to life in spaces across the city for everyone to enjoy.”

For full details of what’s on as part of Belfast 2024 and how to get involved, visit belfast2024.co.uk

You can also follow @Belfast2024 on Instagram and Facebook.