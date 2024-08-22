Belfast café officially opens first U.S. location

Oisin McEvoy, co-owner, Neighbourhood Café, said:

“We are so happy to finally open the doors of our new café in Austin. The opening of a second location anywhere is great cause for celebration, but to do so in a city experiencing such an exciting period of growth and in partnership with our friends in The Dead Rabbit makes this opening all the more special.

“The initial reception to the café has been so encouraging and we are looking forward to fully bedding into our new home, becoming a staple of the Austin hospitality scene, and bringing a little bit of Belfast to the people of Texas.”

Ryan Crown, co-owner, Neighbourhood Café and Crown Creative, which is responsible for the creative output and design direction of both Neighbourhood and the Dead Rabbit, said:

“The opening of a second Neighbourhood location was something we couldn’t have dreamed of when we opened our first Belfast café on Donegall Street in 2021. The opening of our second café in Austin is the result of three years of hard work, high standards, and prioritising the all-round experience of hospitality, from speciality drinks to top-class produce served in a warm, welcoming environment.

“To have been able to open our Austin location in partnership with our friends at The Dead Rabbit and to have them next door makes this milestone all the sweeter. We hope that the opening of Neighbourhood Austin is just the beginning of us following the example set by The Dead Rabbit in bringing Belfast to the rest of the world.”