posted on August 22nd, 2024
Belfast café officially opens first U.S. location
Neighbourhood Café, the acclaimed brunch café and coffee shop in Belfast, has this week officially opened the doors of its first U.S. location in Austin, Texas. The much loved Belfast café has opened next door to its partner, The dead rabbit, “the world’s most awarded pub”.Neighbourhood Café, which has been described by the Sunday Times as “within a whisper of the perfect café”, was founded in 2021 by Oisin McEvoy and Ryan Crown and has quickly gained a reputation for delivering culinary excellence and speciality coffee in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. The opening of Neighbourhood Café’s Austin location will see signature drinks such as the Piccolo Split and Iced Tiramisu and popular brunch dishes such as Eggs Benny, Burrata Toast and Neighbourhood’s house-made granola entering the U.S. market for the first time, having proved so popular at home.The partnership between Neighbourhood Café and The Dead Rabbit is inspired by both brands’ celebration of contemporary Ireland and their shared commitment to honouring Irish artisans, makers, and artists. This collaboration will manifest through a range of original design elements, furniture, artwork, and strategic partnerships from both brands. In keeping with this commitment to the best of Irish and Irish abroad hospitality, Neighbourhood Café Austin will be provided with exceptional single-origin coffee from Andytown Coffee Roasters in San Francisco, founded by Belfast native Michael McCrory and Lauren Crabbe.The coffee programme will seamlessly integrate into The Dead Rabbit’s offerings, strengthening not only daily coffee serves but also collaborations with The Dead Rabbit Beverage Director Aidan Bowie. Together, they will develop a range of coffee-based cocktails for both establishments, as well as bring The Dead Rabbit’s acclaimed Irish Coffee to life in a new market. Additionally, Neighbourhood will leverage The Dead Rabbit’s cocktail expertise to create a range of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks available throughout the day in the café space.As it enters a new market and location, Neighbourhood will also be embracing the existing culinary scene in Austin, notably by collaborating with Sarah McIntosh, popular local boulangerie, bistro and bar Épicerie. This partnership will see McIntosh’s much-loved pastries from her French-Louisianan establishment served in Neighbourhood Austin.Oisin McEvoy, co-owner, Neighbourhood Café, said:“We are so happy to finally open the doors of our new café in Austin. The opening of a second location anywhere is great cause for celebration, but to do so in a city experiencing such an exciting period of growth and in partnership with our friends in The Dead Rabbit makes this opening all the more special.“The initial reception to the café has been so encouraging and we are looking forward to fully bedding into our new home, becoming a staple of the Austin hospitality scene, and bringing a little bit of Belfast to the people of Texas.”Ryan Crown, co-owner, Neighbourhood Café and Crown Creative, which is responsible for the creative output and design direction of both Neighbourhood and the Dead Rabbit, said:“The opening of a second Neighbourhood location was something we couldn’t have dreamed of when we opened our first Belfast café on Donegall Street in 2021. The opening of our second café in Austin is the result of three years of hard work, high standards, and prioritising the all-round experience of hospitality, from speciality drinks to top-class produce served in a warm, welcoming environment.“To have been able to open our Austin location in partnership with our friends at The Dead Rabbit and to have them next door makes this milestone all the sweeter. We hope that the opening of Neighbourhood Austin is just the beginning of us following the example set by The Dead Rabbit in bringing Belfast to the rest of the world.”