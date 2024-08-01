BELFAST COMEDIANS’ CHARITY BOXING EVENT RAISES OVER £30,000 FOR CHILDREN’S CANCER UNIT  

The Belfast Comedians charity boxing event at Ulster Hall has raised an incredible £32,094.76 for the Children’s Cancer Unit. The sold-out event last month saw some of the biggest names on the Belfast stand-up scene take to the boxing ring to raise funds for this special charity, with the Ulster Hall selling out in record time and over three thousand pay-per-view purchases to watch the event streamed live. A huge thanks also has to go to the That Prize Guy for their incredible £10,000 donation on the night.

Sinead Lynch, Fundraising Manager of the Children’s Cancer Unit, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that the event was such a success and has raised this incredible total, which will have a really positive impact on the children and families we support.

Every year, between 60 and 70 children are diagnosed with cancer across Northern Ireland, and every one of them will receive treatment at the Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast.

These funds will ensure we can provide vital resources for the Children’s Cancer Unit and invest in specialised staff, equipment, research, and family support services. We want to thank everyone who was involved in organising the event, the brave comedians who took part, and, of course, all those who supported it.”

Comedian Micky Bartlett said:

“I’m absolutely blown away by the amount of money that was raised. All the black eyes and sore ribs were worth it. It’s such an important charity, so to everyone who bought a ticket on the night or paid to watch the live stream, thank you. LETS DO IT AGAIN!”

Comedian Shane Todd said:

“Once again, the local comedy fans show why they’re the best in the world. I can’t think of a better charity than the Children’s Cancer Unit to work with us on this. Sadly, I have now retired from boxing after securing my legacy over a long and storied two-fight career. Shane Todd (2-0-0).”