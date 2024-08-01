BELFAST MELA UNVEILS EXCITING LINE-UP FOR NINE-DAY FESTIVAL

The 18th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, was launched today by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray, at The Atrium, Ulster University, Belfast.

Now recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s largest arts festivals, Belfast Mela brings together music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from around the world to celebrate the city’s growing cultural diversity. This spectacular multicultural festival which attracted more than 60,000 people last year will once again take place over nine-days.

Starting on Saturday 17 August at 12.30pm at Writer’s Square, the city centre will be awash with a kaleidoscope of colour and creativity as the spectacular Mela Carnival featuring more than 1,000 participants makes its way to City Hall for a wonderful free Mini Mela from 1pm to 4pm.

With extended MELA+ events all week, including a mesmerising fusion of Irish and Indian folk music at the Citadels of the Sun concert; a Caribbean themed Silk Road Supper Club at The Academy Restaurant and Baba Bollywood at the Grand Opera House, the traditional Mela Day then returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday 25 August, bringing a spectacular party in the park to close the festival once again.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray said: “Belfast Mela is always a real highlight in our cultural calendar, but this year, during Belfast 2024, our biggest ever citywide celebration of creativity, I think it takes on even greater significance, as so many more people are discovering – or remembering, the joy that creativity and the arts can bring to our everyday lives.

“This beautifully diverse and vibrant programme, so carefully curated by the expert ArtsEkta team is going to bring a lot of magic and fun to the city for eight days. The Mela really resonates with my priorities this year as First Citizen – helping to make Belfast a place where everyone feels welcomed and included; a more inclusive, diverse and kinder city where we can shine a light on all that’s good about our people and our place.”

Dr. Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta says: “The Mela has become the city’s favourite annual get together and a firm cultural highlight of the summer where we can all celebrate as one. In a world full of darkness and despair, it has never been more important that we embrace the individuality and cultural heritage of our communities and find strength in our diversity. I look forward to welcoming you all to festival events as we approach the end of the summer and encourage you all to learn, share, talk and celebrate everything that is good about our city and its people.”

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said: “The Belfast Mela is a fantastic opportunity to experience and celebrate our incredible cultural diversity. The vision of our Racial Equality Strategy is to be a society which is strengthened by its ethnic diversity, so we would encourage everyone to get involved in the Mela and take the opportunity to experience and enjoy the rich diversity which exists within our communities. Embracing and celebrating our cultural differences is key if we are to build a truly shared society that makes room for and respects everyone.”

Junior Minister Pam Cameron said: “Every year more and more people unite in the real joy that is Mela, with people from all backgrounds joining in with a true spirit of friendship and mutual respect. The Mela helps us to experience different cultures and traditions; it celebrates all that is positive from being part of a diverse and multi-cultural society but it is also a timely reminder of our commitment to make this a place where people can live, learn, socialise and work together regardless of race or ethnicity.”

Liam Hannaway, Chair, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support Arts Ekta and the Belfast Mela Festival, thanks to The National Lottery players. This thrilling celebration of music, dance, storytelling, street carnival and food, helps bring people and communities closer together to enjoy the arts, and funding from The National Lottery has been a game changer in helping to achieve that. With something to suit all tastes and ages, I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy this spectacular nine-day event this August.”

Darren Walker, Site Leader at Sensata Technologies NI, principal sponsor of Belfast Mela says: “As a global company, we are very proud of our diverse workforce. We know that we are smarter together. That’s why we are delighted to continue our support for the Belfast Mela Festival and its goal to celebrate the richness of culture that we have in Northern Ireland. It’s great to see it continue as a nine-day festival with lots of events for all the family.”

ArtsEkta is also delighted to announce its first ever Wellbeing Sponsor for 2024 in a new partnership with Allstate NI to introduce Mela’s Wellbeing Week with sound baths across the city, as well as a new Allstate NI World of Wellbeing at Mela Day in Botanic Gardens’ Rose Garden with activities to suit all ages including a new tranquil retreat with soothing sounds at the Tropical Ravine; sound escape sessions, magical sounds with stories for children and grown-ups, womb harmony and healing, Qi-Gong sessions, yoga and meditation, Reiki, massages and mindful art, amongst many more workshops and activities.

Stephen McKeown, Vice President/ Managing Director, Allstate Northern Ireland said: “Inclusive Diversity & Equity (IDE) is a core value at Allstate, and it’s our purpose-driven employees who bring it to life. We embrace diverse perspectives, experiences and engagements that contribute to a more inclusive place to work. The Belfast Mela Festival aligns with our values to celebrate and showcase cultural diversity and promote diversity and inclusion.”

Highlights of the 2024 18th Belfast Mela Festival include:

Saturday 17 August: Spectacular Free Mela Carnival through Belfast city centre from 12.30pm at Writer’s Square to City Hall at 1pm. 1,000 participants representing more than 15 different cultural groups will be taking part with pulsating world music and dance and amazing sculptures finishing at City Hall for Mini Mela, where live global on stage performances will be hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly, along with arts workshops.

Tuesday 20 August at Academy Restaurant, York Street – Silk Road Supper Club at 7pm

Experience the flavours of the Caribbean, prepared with locally sourced ingredients Tickets: £50 Booking required.

Wednesday 21 August at Grand Opera House – Baba Bollywood Show – several performances at 10am; 11.30am; and 1pm – Bollywood dancers and special early years facilitators, children and their parents can enjoy and experience the vibrant sounds and colours of India. Tickets: £8 Booking required.

Thursday 22 August 2024 – at 7pm – The MAC – Citadels of the Sun Concert.

Citadels of the Sun is a coming together of diverse, but connected voices in a collaboration of warm, yet exquisite music; joyously bringing together some of the best musicians from the North West of Ireland and Rajasthan. Tickets: £15 Booking required.

Sunday 25 August: Mela Day at Botanic Gardens 12 noon until 6pm. The city’s annual celebration of global cultures hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly. Tickets: £10 adults, £8 concession (children aged between 5 – 15 and the over 60s) £20 family (2 adults and 2 children under 16) Children under 5 go free. Booking required via www.belfastmela.org.uk . The city’s annual celebration of global cultures hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly.

https://belfastmela.org.uk Full Mela 2024 Programme available online at

The Belfast Mela is principally funded by Belfast City Council, The Executive Office, and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland. The principal sponsor is Sensata Technologies, the Wellbeing sponsor is Allstate NI and media partners are UTV and U105.

Friends of Belfast Mela include Allstate NI; BBC Northern Ireland; Belfast Harbour; Co-Ownership; Citi, Danske Bank; Department of Finance & NICS; Department of Justice; Equality Commission for Northern Ireland; FinTrU, Grant Thornton; Hastings Hotels; HSBC, Labour Relations Agency, Phoenix Energy; NIHE; Pinsent Masons; PSNI; Queen’s University Belfast; Translink; and Ulster University.

Follow ArtsEkta’s social media for updates on this year’s Belfast Mela Festival: www.facebook.com/artsekta1 and Instagram and Twitter @ArtsEkta using #BelfastMela