BOOST Looking For Musical Talent

Calling all NI musicians and buskers … could you be the star performer at BOOST’s Busker Corner?

As part of its, There’s a BOOST for That campaign, BOOST is looking for musical talent from across Northern Ireland who could go on to perform on BOOST’s Busker Corner stage, get air time on a national radio station and win a recording studio session worth £1000.

It is a prize any aspiring musician would love to win, explained Amy Ankrah, Brand Manager, BOOST.

“BOOST’s Busker Corner stage, presented by BOOST Energy, returns after the success of last year’s event. This is a huge opportunity for buskers, singers, performers and musicians as they will be heard and seen by thousands of people helping to showcase their talents to a huge audience. Plus, as part of the winner’s prize package, we’re giving them a package worth £1000 which will enable them to make a demo in a recording studio.”BOOST’s Busker Corner stage events are happening on the 14 and 15 September at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

Amy said: “We want to hear from buskers who are passionate about music, who love performing and want to share their talent with everyone. The team at Cool FM will help us to showcase the talent of at least ten performers and help to create lots of new fans for each of them.”

Buskers who want the chance to perform on BOOST’s Busker Corner stage must enter the competition online at – https://view.hellorayo.co.uk/cool-fm/competitions/win/win-a-spot-on-boosts-busker-corner/ – share a clip of yourself performing and explain why you deserve one of the coveted spots.

Amy continued: “We are looking for 5 stars each day; that means ten people will get the chance to sing on BOOST’S Busker Corner stage. There will be one ultimate winner who will take home the incredible prize.

“The winning act will be interviewed by Cool FM live on air, appear on the radio stations massive social media channels, as well as BOOST’s, and they will get a chat with Northern Ireland musician and much-loved busker, John Garrity, who will share his invaluable experience with them.”

Musician, John Garrity, said: “There are few opportunities for musical talent in Northern Ireland like this so I would urge every busker and musician who loves what they do to upload their clips before the deadline of September 5th. You never know who will see your video, hear you sing or play, and where it could lead – go for it.”

Buskers can enter here – https://view.hellorayo.co.uk/cool-fm/competitions/win/win-a-spot-on-boosts-busker-corner/– before the deadline of September 4th.. You must be available to perform at BOOST’S Busker Corner stage in Belfast on 14th and 15th September.

The temperature continues to rise across Northern Ireland but people are staying cool and energised with BOOST’s Energy flavours. BOOST introduced two new sugar free flavours to its Energy range earlier this year – Sugar Free Apple and Raspberry and Sugar Free Tropical Blitz. Boost Drinks is the only soft drinks brand to hold a top two position in three distinct categories within the functional drinks market – Energy, Sports Drinks and ready to drink Iced Coffee*.

Keep up to date with all things BOOST on their Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/boostdrinksireland/), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BoostDrinksIreland1) pages. To find out more about Boost Drinks, please visit www.boostdrinks.com/.