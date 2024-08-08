Council helps Belfast residents Take the Next Step to employment

Belfast City Council will highlight a host of free training and employability opportunities for residents at the Europa Hotel on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, from 10am-1pm.

Registration is now open for this free event, providing information on the council’s extensive range of Employment Academies, which offer tailored, intensive training in Customer Services, Fibre Optic Installation, Self-Employed Childminding, Social Care, Technology, Transport and Logistics, Working with Children, Working at Sea and academies delivered in the Irish language.

As well as hearing from employers outlining available jobs in each sector, attendees will be able to chat with expert advisors from the Gateway to Choices (G2C) service, funded by the Belfast Labour Market Partnership. They’ll help people decide on the academy that’s best suited to them, signpost to other support services available across the city, and assist with CV preparation.

Belfast City Council employment academies provide free, intensive and industry specific training and employability support, as well as personalised guidance to help people identify career goals and develop strategies to achieve them, help with job searches, making job applications, and the interview process; with ongoing aftercare to support the move into sustained employment.

Councillor Sam Nelson, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We’ve designed our Employment Academies in partnership with local employers, to ensure that the training is aligned with current market demands and will give unemployed or underemployed residents the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

“We’ve made a commitment in The Belfast Agenda to fostering inclusive economic growth in Belfast and improving quality of life for our residents. To do that, we need to give Belfast people the tools they need to succeed in the workforce – and our businesses access to skilled employees. Our Employment Academies are doing just that. By investing in our people, we’re investing in Belfast’s success and prosperity.”

Áine Hillick, Bryson Recycling commented: “Partnering with Belfast City Council on the Transport Academy has helped accelerate recruitment for Bryson Recycling. This collaboration is not only addressing critical skills shortages in the sector, but also empowering individuals with the training and opportunities needed to drive sustainable growth. Together, we are building a stronger, more skilled workforce for the future.”

Kevin O’Connor, a participant in the council’s Transport Employment Academy said: “Completing the Transport Academy has been a life-changing experience for me. Gaining my HGV licence and securing employment with Bryson Recycling has provided me with a stable career and the confidence to excel in my role. I work Monday to Friday, task and finish, so I have my evenings and weekends free which really suits my family life. This programme truly opens doors and equips you with the skills needed to succeed.”

To register to attend this free information event at the Europa Hotel on Tuesday 3 September from 10am-1pm, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/europa and to find out more about the range of employment academies on offer, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/employmentacademies.