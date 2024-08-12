Eikon Exhibition Centre Elevates Event Experience

In a strategic move to enhance the exhibitor experience, the Eikon Exhibition Centre, located in Lisburn has introduced complimentary Wi-Fi access for all exhibitors. This significant upgrade underscores the centre’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art amenities and fostering seamless connectivity for event participants.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre, is a premier venue known for hosting a wide range of events, from trade shows and exhibitions to sporting events and conferences. The venue boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including expansive indoor and outdoor spaces designed to accommodate events of varying scales. Its strategic location near Belfast and the major transportation networks makes it easily accessible for both local and international visitors. The Eikon Exhibition Centre has become a hub for significant events in the region, contributing to Northern Ireland’s economic and cultural landscape by attracting diverse audiences and high-profile events.

By Collaborating with Connect Tech Services the Eikon Centre is set to create a technologically advanced environment that facilitates networking, collaboration and business opportunities in the future. The Eikon Centre continues to set the standard for excellence in event hosting with this new technological advancement, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for exhibitions, conferences and trade shows.

“We understand the importance of connectivity in today’s digital age… we aim to remove barriers and enhance the overall experience for our exhibitors” – Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director at the Centre.

Events@Eikon.UK.com or visit www.eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk