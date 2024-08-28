Fashion Pick Of The Week

Boots Are Back!

The summer weather has been a bit of a let down, to say the least. My summer wardrobe barely got a look in and I am already yearning to get back into my cosy autumn apparel. I had bought the on-trend ballet pumps and platform sandals to wear during the summer months, but to be honest, I just can’t wait to get back into boots. The high street stores have been bringing in their autumn/winter collection of boots, from biker-style to classic heels, so I will be on the lookout for my go-to boots for the season ahead.





