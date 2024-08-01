From Bali to Ballymena World Luxury Awards selects Galgorm as host

Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s globally renowned luxury hotel and wellness destination, has been chosen to host one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality award ceremonies, the World Luxury Awards 2024.The glittering grand gala is set to attract over 200 guests including VIPs, luxury hotel, spa and restaurant owners from countries across the globe, along with international media.

Galgorm is privileged to have been selected as the European host venue for the Awards on 19 October 2024, with a second ceremony taking place in Ayana Resort & Spa in Bali on 16 October. This is only the second time the awards have been held in the UK or Ireland with organisers choosing to return once more to the Galgorm venue after it successfully hosted the event in 2018.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to see the return of the World Luxury Awards to Galgorm Resort this year following the success of the event in 2018.

“Having the opportunity to welcome more than 200 luxury hospitality owners to Northern Ireland allows the destination to truly showcase internationally its sustainable, inclusive and innovative year-round, world-class tourism offering.”

Established in 2006, the Awards are accepted as the pinnacle of achievement for the luxury hospitality sector worldwide. Covering hotel, spa, restaurant and travel categories, they stand to reward and congratulate those which have excelled in their offering as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Accolades are presented to winners on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

Speaking about the honour of hosting the ceremony, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Managing Director said; “This is truly a wonderful glamorous event celebrating best in class for the sector and we are very proud that the World Luxury Awards team have selected our venue as one of the two host locations this year.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome the crème de la crème of the global hospitality industry to Northern Ireland and Galgorm.“We are fully committed to enhancing the tourism infrastructure in Northern Ireland by delivering world-class facilities and providing an unrivalled customer experience to attract large events such as the World Luxury Awards. With the support of our loyal suppliers and partners we are excited to showcase our amazing produce, service and entertainment offering and we will ensure every guest receives an exceptional Northern Irish experience during their visit.”

Joanna Macdonald, Events Manager from the World Luxury Awards said:

“We are so excited to return to Galgorm in 2024 as our host for the Awards. We know that a magnificent event is guaranteed at this sensational, venue and we have no doubt each guest will receive a true, warm Irish welcome. “Hosting an event of this stature is no small feat, every detail needs to be considered and every task and request undertaken with care. We chose Galgorm because we knew their highly professional team will deliver on our requirements and we know that the evening will be thoroughly enjoyed by all.”

The Awards are now open for entries @ www.theworldluxuryawards.com with voting season running from the 2 August – 23 August. Winners to be announced at the glittery awards on Saturday 19thOctober 2024, Galgorm Resort