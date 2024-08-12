Image Skincare’s – DAILY PREVENTION™

IMAGE Skincare’s latest launch, DAILY PREVENTION™, was designed to make daily suncare

protection slot into any routine and the award-winning brand considered every type of client when it redesigned the range.

The Advanced Smart Blend Mineral Moisturiser SPF 50 was developed as a colour-correcting daily moisturiser with the brand’s new XOSM™ Technology and is recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as safe and effective sun protection.

Physician-formulated and dermatologist-tested, this colour-correcting formula offers coverage that effortlessly adapts to all skin tones while boasting IMAGE’s highest level of sun protection. Specifically designed to be gentle on sensitive skin, the Smart Blend is perfect for compromised skin post-cosmetic procedures such as microneedling, peels, and laser treatments.

Key Features

Protect against UV rays & Blue Light

Neutralise redness by 21%

Soothe with green seaweed, holy Thai basil, & lady’s thistle extract

Boost Hydration with vegan squalane derived from sugarcane

Powerful ingredients such as Ectoin, protect against free radical damage and shield oxidative stress, while Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate brightens and fights signs of ageing.

Micro-algae, one of the most beneficial antioxidants found in nature, and Acetyl Zingerone, another potent antioxidant, help the new product boast incredible anti-pollution properties

DAILY PREVENTION™ Protect and Refresh Mist SPF 30

IMAGE Skincare Daily Prevention Protect and Refresh Mist is a hydrating dry-oil SPF 30 with XOSM Technology™ for touchless reapplication that goes on clear with a glowing, barely-there feel.

This hydrating dry-oil spray goes on clear and absorbs quickly for a beautiful glow

Protects against the effects of UV rays and blue light

Meadowfoam seed oil helps lock in moisture to leave skin soft and supple

Great over makeup and SPF reapplication on the go

ABOUT DAILY PREVENTION™

Comprising of six cutting-edge products, the range introduces a proprietary, patent-pending, protection-boosting complex that amplifies its antioxidant potency. With a focus on daily dual defense these products deliver anti-ageing hydration and sun protection, fostering healthier and more radiant skin.

The exciting new range includes a colour-correcting mineral high protection daily moisturiser, hydrating and matte SPFs, both tinted and untinted, a hydra silk ultra-defense spf, and a hydrating mist spf30 for top-ups on the go.

The new XOSM™ Technology optimises the delivery and penetration of potent antioxidants like Ectoin, micro-algae, and highly stable vitamin C—creating a robust second line of defense against environmental stressors.

IMAGE Skincare’s DAILY PREVENTION™ line will be available on www.imageskincare.ie and at professional spas, salons and clinics nationwide.