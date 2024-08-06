LIGHTHOUSE CHARITY SHINES A LIGHT ON ANNUAL GOLF DAY

Lighthouse, the charity committed to the prevention of suicide, the promotion of positive mental health and the provision of support services to families who have been bereaved due to suicide, will be hosting The Aaron Fox Memorial Golf Day on Friday 20 September at Fortwilliam Golf Club in association with GRAHAM and HSS Hire.Executive Director at North Belfast based Lighthouse, Paul Finnegan said, “We are delighted to be hosting the second Aaron Fox Memorial Cup Golf Day and encourage everyone to get involved. This event is not only a wonderful opportunity for a great day out, but it also supports a vital cause. By participating, you will be helping to raise money to support people affected by suicide and mental health issues. Your involvement can make a real difference in our community.”

Gareth Smyth, Operations Director at GRAHAM Asset Management, who is sponsoring this event commented: GRAHAM support all that Lighthouse are doing to help those affected by suicide and mental health issues, making it a delight for us to sponsor the golfing event in September. Raising funds for Lighthouse means that they can continue to provide their life-changing support services in the not-so-distant future.” Also sponsoring this event are HSS Solarfix, Newtownabbey, with many other corporate companies having already signed up to sponsor a hole and four-balls. A fourball will cost £240 and includes your course fees, a burger and a 2-course meal after your game. If you would like to participate in this event, there are still a limited number of four-ball and hole sponsorships available.