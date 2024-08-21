Lord Mayor congratulates local Olympic medallists at City Hall

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, has welcomed Belfast-based Olympic medallists Jack McMillan and Rebecca Shorten to City Hall.

The pair met with Councillor Murray where he congratulated them on their historic achievements at the Paris Olympics.

Jack, from Belfast, won gold for Team GB as part of the Men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay team and is a former recipient of Belfast City Council’s Support for Sport funding programme. He is also a former winner of the council’s Sports Person of the Year award.

Rebecca, also from Belfast, won silver for Team GB in the Women’s Coxless Four.

“I am proud to welcome Jack and Rebecca to City Hall to say a huge ‘well done’ on behalf of the citizens of Belfast,” said Councillor Murray.