‘Lore’: Annie Leona’s Folklore Fashion Exhibit

The Island Arts centre in Lisburn offers host to this unique fashion exhibit this August, promising to offer ‘femininity, folklore and romance’. As you weave your way around this exhibition, you will experience a world were myth and reality blur as Annie Leona breathes new life through her craft and creativity.

Inspired by rural Irish backround, Leona has captured the beauty of mythical imaginings and serene landscapes in her ‘fairy tail’ fashion designs. Leona’s influence has risen from deep-rooted childhood memories and the natural beauty that her home has to offer.

In honour to her heritage, Leona uses the highest-quality 100% Irish linens in which she aims to capture the highest quality in the creation of her clothes, whilst incorporating ethical methods of production to ensure her pieces ‘stand the test of time’.

Diving into a world of fantasy, Leona’s exhibit will showcase high-quality design backed by an undying passion for her craft and is sure not to disappoint.

Leona will also be leading a creative workshop on Saturday 31st August, for those who want to learn further about the creative process and skill that lie behind her mythical collection.

Also on display are a selected variety of Annies debut collection, ‘Thoughts of Home’ which Launched in 2022 after her appearance on BBCs A Stitch through Time. This collection is “an honest and true appreciation of Ireland’s natural beauty and the secrets that it covets… I wanted to harness this intangible feeling by paying tribute to all of the beautiful places I am so lucky to call home from the orchard fields of Co. Armagh to the ragged Cliffs of Donegal”.

Annie Leona’s new ‘Lore’ collection launches September 2024 available to view at: www.Annieleona.com

