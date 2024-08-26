Merchant Cocktail Bar Is Named Best Five Star Hotel Bar In Ireland

The Merchant adds highly coveted award to burgeoning trophy cabinet.

The Cocktail Bar in Belfast’s famous Merchant Hotel has been named Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year at the prestigious Bar of The Year Awards.

The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar was the only bar in Northern Ireland to pick up an award across the 28 hotly contested categories at the annual ceremony, which took place Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Burlington Road on Monday (August 19).

Many of Ireland’s top bars were recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the hospitality industry. Finalists were praised for elevating the art of mixology, ambiance, and service and captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences. After rigorous evaluation and deliberation by an esteemed panel of industry experts, The Cocktail Bar at The Merchant Hotel triumphed over finalists, including The Prince of Wales Cocktail Bar in Ashford Castle Hotel & Resort in County Mayo and The Sidecar in The Westbury in Dublin, to claim the coveted title of Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year.

Commenting on the announcement, Merchant Cocktail Bar manager, Aaron Dugan, said:“We are so proud to receive this award. We’re committed to continually providing our customers with an elevated cocktail experience and for this to be recognised at the hotly contested Bar of the Year Awards is a real credit to our team.

“Our business values and operations were put under the scrutiny of industry experts and to come out on top against such stiff competition is a testament to the hard work of the team.”

The Cocktail Bar at The Merchant serves a considered selection of timeless classic cocktails and innovative Merchant originals, alongside an impeccable selection of exceptional drinks from rare spirits to vintage champagnes.

This is the latest award in a burgeoning trophy cabinet for The Merchant. Over the last 18 years, the hotel has accumulated over 150 accolades, including its coveted AA Five Red Star Rating, the UK Hotel Awards Best UK Hotel title and World’s Best Cocktail Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirit Awards, cementing its reputation as not only one of the hotels in Ireland but across the world.