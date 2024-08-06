NI Hospice’s Big Coffee Break aims for record year with support from Miss Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Hospice is brewing up its biggest Big Coffee Break ever this September, and Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns is lending a hand by raising a cuppa for the charity.

Miss NI joined NI Hospice staff to help launch the 2024 Big Coffee Break campaign at the charity’s Somerton Road site in North Belfast. Also attending were Hospice’s corporate partners and local business supporters, including ACA Models, Ulster Bank, Platinum Financial Planning, Santander, VANRATH, Carrickfergus WI, Clarendon Fund Managers, RiverRidge and Tourism NI.

The Big Coffee Break runs throughout September, with Hospice encouraging potential event organisers to sign up now for organising events as a fun and easy way to raise vital funds for the local charity, which provides care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses across Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the launch event, Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of NI Hospice, said: “With the economic challenges facing the charity, and the ever-increasing demand for our specialist palliative care services, this year’s Big Coffee Break is a particularly important fundraiser for us.

“This event is a wonderful way to connect with family, friends, or colleagues over a cuppa while making a meaningful impact. As one of our flagship fundraising events, the Big Coffee Break offers an easy and enjoyable way to support specialist palliative care services across Northern Ireland.

“Last year Big Coffee Break received fantastic public support from local communities across the country, as the public organised 88 events at home, work, or within the community and raised a whopping £35,000 for the charity in the process!

“Throughout this coming September we’re aiming for the highest total and largest number of events ever, and with the help of Miss Northern Ireland, and our incredible community, we’re confident we can achieve it. Join our movement and together, let’s make this year’s the biggest and most successful Big Coffee Break yet!”

The annual community fundraiser started in 1993, encouraging people across Northern Ireland to host their own coffee mornings. Each participant receives a free fundraising pack, complete with special recipes, posters, coasters, and a bag of Hospice Blend Coffee. All they need to do is brew a pot, collect a donation, and connect with friends, family, or colleagues over a cuppa.

To receive a free fundraising pack before you host your own Big Coffee Break event, simply sign up at www.nihospice.org/coffee or email events@nihospice.org for more information.