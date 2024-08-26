Porsche 911 challenge stops by as couple visit all 238 RNLI stations

A married couple in a Porsche 911 travelling the coast of Ireland and the UK, attempting to visit all RNLI lifeboat stations met volunteers from Bangor Lifeboat Station as they continue their journey. Belinda and James Richardson, from London, are travelling 8,500 miles in their Porsche 911, hoping to visit all 238 lifeboat stations in 911 hours. After starting in Morecambe in England on Friday 23 August, the pair today visited Bangor Lifeboat Station. They are raising funds for a relief D class inshore lifeboat. Captain Byron Griffiths, Bangor Lifeboat Operations Manager said ‘We were delighted to welcome Belinda and James to Bangor station this evening. I would like to personally thank the couple for their commitment to RNLI fundraising and also for raising awareness of the charity. We all wish them the very best for the remainder of their station visits and safe onward travel’

Jayne George, RNLI Director of Fundraising, said: ‘We are so grateful to Belinda and James for taking on this huge challenge and look forward to welcoming them at all of our lifeboat stations around the coast.

‘We are only able to save lives at sea thanks to the generous support of people taking on challenges like this, and we’re honoured Belinda and James have decided to raise even more money to fund a new D class inshore lifeboat.

‘In 2023 alone, D class lifeboats saved 96 lives and helped 2,028 people in difficulty. Belinda and James’ 911 challenge will help continue that lifesaving legacy.’

