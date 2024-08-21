Visitors can relax on the lawn, listen to chilled music and buy food, crafts and handmade goods from a selection of stalls.

‘Symphony Sunday’, organised by Belfast City Council, is taking place on Sunday 25 August from 1pm to 5pm.

Enjoy a symphony of food, live music and speciality market stalls in Crescent Gardens this month.

Among those performing at the event are singer/songwriters’ Winnie Ama and Aaron Jamieson.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We have had a number of top events in our parks this year including Spring Fest and Summer Rose Fair, and, Symphony Sunday at Crescent Gardens will be another one.

“It will have a retro feel and relaxed picnic-style celebrating our local artisans and market traders who will be selling tasty food and unique, handmade products. So come along on Sunday 25 August, browse the different stalls, listen to some live music and enjoy a great afternoon with family and friends!”

Among the produce will be sweet and savoury treats as well as handmade ceramics, jewellery, crocheted items and accessories.

Anyone attending the event can also bring along a picnic blanket and deck chairs.

Crescent Gardens is located in Lower Crescent close to the Botanic and Queen’s area of Belfast.