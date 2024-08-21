The Ivy Collection to open in Belfast this September

Belfast is the latest handpicked location to host one of The Ivy Collection’s iconic full-service brasseries, becoming only the second restaurant to open on the island of Ireland.

Joining 39 other locations in The Ivy Restaurant portfolio, The Ivy Belfast will open on the 17th September across two floors at the historic Cleaver House on Donegall Square North, in the heart of the City Centre. The stunning venue will accommodate for approximately 188 guests, displaying vibrant artwork, floral designs and stunning views of Belfast City Hall.

Renowned for its exceptional cuisine, sophisticated ambience and unparalleled service, The Ivy will provide over 100 jobs within the local hospitality sector.

Open seven days a week, for breakfast through to dinner, guests will be invited to experience a blend of classic dishes and innovative creations in a stunning and elegant setting. As well as the main restaurant, the brasserie will boast a show-stopping central bar area, a mix of booth and open planned seating areas, and a glamorous private dining room.

A lively flashmob of roller skaters dressed as Ivy’s staff have made appearances across the city of Belfast. The performers provided shoppers with a performance of sophistication and elegance, for which the Ivy staff are famously renowned.

Commenting on the latest addition to the collection, Laura Mills, Managing Director of The Ivy Collection, said: “Belfast has been in our sights for quite a while, and we are absolutely thrilled to be opening in this vibrant city. The City is one of the ‘must visit’ cities in Europe, if not the world, and we are excited to be a part of the emerging buzz and buoyant atmosphere that comes with that.

“We cannot wait for Belfast to experience the undeniable magic that The Ivy Collection is renowned for, and we look forward to joining the City’s already incredible culinary offering.”

We are currently recruiting passionate and dedicated individuals to be part of our dynamic team. Please contact us at recruitment@theivy-collection.com

For all the latest news, updates and sneak peaks before the grand opening, please follow The Ivy Belfast on Instagram – @the_ivy_belfast.