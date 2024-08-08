THE MERCHANT HOTEL DRIVES SUPPORT FOR SOS BUS NI

Belfast’s Merchant Hotel is joining forces with SOS Bus NI as part of a new year-long partnership that will help the charity continue to drive life-saving services in the city.

Powered by a network of over 150 highly skilled volunteers, SOS Bus NI provides around 25,000 volunteer hours in Belfast each year supporting the vulnerable people on the city’s streets.

The charity’s vital work supports the homeless and those with addictions, as well as people who may need help after becoming vulnerable at nighttime, over the weekend or during festival season. The SOS Bus NI fleet of specially designed response vehicles provides first aid, listening support, transport to emergency care, clothing and personal care products.

Based in the heart of Belfast city centre, The Merchant is dedicated to supporting organisations that help and enhance the well-being of the local community. The hotel has pledged to go the extra mile over the next 12 months for SOS Bus NI through a range of fundraising initiatives, including having staff take part in volunteer shifts on the bus to get a deeper understanding of the charity’s work.

Commenting on the partnership, Gavin Carroll, general manager, The Merchant Hotel said: “After many years of collaboration, we are proud to officially join forces with SOS Bus NI. We see first-hand the positive impact this charity has on the Cathedral Quarter and right across the city.

“We hope that as well as allowing us to spread the word of their incredible work and to raise much needed funds, our teams will gain a lot from this meaningful opportunity to see the charity in action and to better understand the important role it plays in creating a safer city for us all.”

Veronica Morris, chief executive, SOS Bus NI said: “SOS Bus NI is delighted to have been chosen as charity of the year by the Merchant Hotel. Partnership and collaboration with venues throughout the city is so important to our work and helps our volunteers to support those who become vulnerable on our streets – day, and night.

“Funds raised as part of this partnership will help us to continue to deliver life-saving services to the people that need it most. Together, we can help to keep people safe and support ongoing collaborative efforts to create a safe night economy in Belfast.”