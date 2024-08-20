Ulster Tatler Awards Sponsors Lunch

On Friday 16th August the Ulster Tatler Group held their sponsors lunch for the 2024 Ulster Tatler Awards, as a thank you to all sponsors for supporting the Awards.

The Titanic Hotel played host to this event providing a formal drinks reception and delicious lunch for all representatives of the Ulster Tatler Group and sponsors alike. In attendance were those including, Chris Sherry (Managing Director, Ulster Tatler Group), Nigel Smith (Nigel Smith Dental), Jane Allen (Magheramorne Estate), Sian Keane (BTL Cosmetics), John Herron (Mode German Kitchens) and more.

“In particular I would like to thank our title sponsors, Nigel Smith Dental and Hollywood Dental Care, for their support” – Chris Sherry, Managing Director, Ulster Tatler Group.

The Ulster Tatler Awards are being held on the 3rd October 2024 at Belfast City Hall.

Tickets on sale now,

Please contact:

028 9066 3311 or @g.johnston@ulstertatler.com.