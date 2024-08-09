Win a Hot Sauna Experience on Portstewart Strand!

We’re excited to team up with Sauna and Sea to give our followers the chance to win a luxurious hot sauna experience at the beautiful Portstewart Strand for up to 8 people! Experience the ultimate relaxation as you unwind in the hot sauna, surrounded by stunning Noast Coast coastal views, before taking a refreshing dip in the sea to cool down.