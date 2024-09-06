Amelia Hall opens following series of exhaustive trials and tests

One of the most anticipated new bars in Belfast, Amelia Hall on Belfast’s Howard Street will open to the public on Saturday 7th September.

The beer hall, pizzeria, and terrace has undergone a series of trials to test kitchens, bars and systems to make sure there are few teething issues when it opens. Owners, the Ringland Group, invited hundreds of people along to try out drinks and food, ambient temperature, lighting and furniture before opening to the public.

Amelia Hall features an expansive beer hall with a uniquely curated selection of beers, a pizzeria serving artisan pizzas, and an outdoor terrace fronting Howard Street. With its striking interior design and inviting atmosphere, the venue offers a fresh and dynamic setting for both locals and visitors to Belfast.

Peter Ringland, co-founder of the Ringland Group, says he and his team are delighted to finally get the venue opened.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome our first customers to Amelia Hall. It’s been a long journey to bring this concept to life, and the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Amelia Hall is more than just a bar —it’s a destination where people will come together, to share great cocktails, beers, wines, small plates & pizzas in one of Belfast’s most beautiful buildings”.

Thomas Camblin, Head of Development for the Ringland Group, says: “The interior design of Amelia Hall sets a new standard in Belfast, and we’re incredibly proud of the finish. We believe it’s going to be a must-visit location for anyone looking for a great night out or a relaxed afternoon with friends.”

The Ringland Group recently announced a new partnership with Ulster Bank which includes a £1.75 million pound facility to support the development of Amelia Hall.

Amelia Hall has already created over £1 million worth of jobs in the local hospitality sector, with a wide range of roles filled, from chefs to senior bar and restaurant managers. The opening marks a significant addition to the city’s vibrant food and drink scene.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Peter and Ben Ringland, the Ringland Group continues to grow its portfolio of successful hospitality venues, including the Flint and 1852 hotels, as well as the popular bar-restaurants Town Square, Southside Social & Lucky Duck.

Amelia Hall is open seven days a week, offering an exciting mix of food and drink in a vibrant setting.

For more information, visit https://www.ameliahall.bar/