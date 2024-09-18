posted on September 18th, 2024
Aspects Festival 2024 Kicks Off Next Week!
Aspects Festival, Bangor’s celebration of reading, writing, and words, is just around the corner, kicking off next week with an exciting lineup of events for literary enthusiasts. Running from 25 September to 6 October, this year’s festival promises an engaging programme featuring top authors, poetry, exhibitions, politics, and more.Poetry fans can look forward to two exhilarating Poetry Slams, starting with the North Down Heat on Saturday, 21 September, followed by the Ulster Final on Saturday, 28 September, both at Studio 1A, Bangor. The festival is also delighted to welcome Galician poet Isaac Xubín for the Galicia Exchange at the Imperial Bar, Bangor on Wednesday, 25 September, followed by the lively Festival Club.A special highlight of this year’s festival will be Owen O’Neill‘s performance at Bangor Castle on Friday, 27 September. In his show Hold Yer Tongue, the award-winning writer and performer will present a unique hybrid of poetry and storytelling. This is not a stand-up show but rather an intimate experience of wit and lyrical narrative. Owen has won two Fringe Firsts at the Edinburgh Festival, Best Actor at the Off-Broadway Irish Festival, and the New York Critics Award for Best Play.
On Saturday, 28 September, acclaimed Irish novelist, Mary Costello, will discuss her latest book Barcelonaat Bangor Castle. A 2024 Irish Times Bestseller, the stories in Barcelona reflect on the complexities of modern life and the darker sides of human nature. Mary is renowned for her earlier works, including The China Factory and Academy Street, both critically lauded.
For crime fiction fans, Andrew Hughes will present his gripping new novel Emma Disappeared at Aspects’ Crime Night on Friday, 4 October at North Down Museum. He will be joined by crime writer Brian McGilloway to discuss the suspense-filled tale.
Finally, the much-loved Bangor’s Ghost show returns to the atmospheric Bangor Abbey on Friday 4 October. This intimate evening will feature live music, poetry, and stories inspired by Bangor’s past, performed by a talented collective of local writers and musicians.Speaking about the festival, Patricia Hamilton, Festival Director said:“We are really excited that the festival is starting next week. We look forward to welcoming award-winning writers from all around the island of Ireland who will showcase their work alongside local talent.”For the full programme and bookings, visit aspectsfestival.com.