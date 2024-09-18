Aspects Festival 2024 Kicks Off Next Week!

Aspects Festival, Bangor’s celebration of reading, writing, and words, is just around the corner, kicking off next week with an exciting lineup of events for literary enthusiasts. Running from 25 September to 6 October, this year’s festival promises an engaging programme featuring top authors, poetry, exhibitions, politics, and more.

Poetry fans can look forward to two exhilarating Poetry Slams, starting with the North Down Heat on Saturday, 21 September, followed by the Ulster Final on Saturday, 28 September, both at Studio 1A, Bangor. The festival is also delighted to welcome Galician poet Isaac Xubín for the Galicia Exchange at the Imperial Bar, Bangor on Wednesday, 25 September, followed by the lively Festival Club.

A special highlight of this year’s festival will be Owen O’Neill‘s performance at Bangor Castle on Friday, 27 September. In his show Hold Yer Tongue, the award-winning writer and performer will present a unique hybrid of poetry and storytelling. This is not a stand-up show but rather an intimate experience of wit and lyrical narrative. Owen has won two Fringe Firsts at the Edinburgh Festival, Best Actor at the Off-Broadway Irish Festival, and the New York Critics Award for Best Play.