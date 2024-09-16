Autumn Fair At Botanic Gardens

The Autumn Fair returned to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

Organised by Belfast City Council, this seasonal event featured the popular Autumn Flower Show with prize-winning blooms, floral art, and seasonal vegetables. Visitors enjoyed local produce and crafts from various stalls, including a “Sustainable Living Emporium” offering eco-friendly tips, and a range of free activities, including food demonstrations, dancing, arts and crafts, and carnival rides.