posted on September 26th, 2024

Beauty pick of the week


Mrs Glam Snatch Sticks – £16.95
Get ready to turn heads and light up every room! Award-winning makeup artist, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, is back with a bang – debuting the hottest new additions to the ever-popular MRS Glam collection. Say hello to your next beauty obsessions: the Mrs Glam Snatch & Bronze Contour Sticks.
Bronze and contour your way to enviably sculpted cheekbones and a defined jawline. Infused with nourishing Vitamin E, this dreamy, creamy formula glides on effortlessly and blends seamlessly for a flawlessly bronzed finish. Available in eight versatile shades, this product ensures that every skin tone can find its perfect match.

