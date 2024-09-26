Beauty pick of the week

Mrs Glam Snatch Sticks – £16.95

Get ready to turn heads and light up every room! Award-winning makeup artist, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, is back with a bang – debuting the hottest new additions to the ever-popular MRS Glam collection. Say hello to your next beauty obsessions: the Mrs Glam Snatch & Bronze Contour Sticks.

Bronze and contour your way to enviably sculpted cheekbones and a defined jawline. Infused with nourishing Vitamin E, this dreamy, creamy formula glides on effortlessly and blends seamlessly for a flawlessly bronzed finish. Available in eight versatile shades, this product ensures that every skin tone can find its perfect match.