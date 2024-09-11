posted on September 11th, 2024

Beauty product of the week


Rimmel’s Wonder’ Bond Bonding Serum Mascara

A Lash Revolution

Rimmel London’s Wonder’ Bond Bonding Serum Mascara isn’t just another mascara—it’s a game-changer. Loved by lash enthusiasts everywhere, this innovative product combines a powerful bonding serum with a mascara for instantly longer, smoother, and healthier-looking lashes, with up to 350% more volume in just one swipe.

Our lashes endure a lot—curling, rubbing, harsh removers, extensions, and lash lifts can all take their toll. Inspired by bond repair serums, this mascara is designed to visibly improve lash quality. Rimmel’s unique formula, powered by a biotin bonding complex, includes:

Biotin: Strengthens the keratin infrastructure in lashes and prevents fall-out.
Arginine and Pro Vitamin B5: Strengthen and condition lashes.
Clover Flower Extract: Provides protection against environmental damage with its antioxidant properties.
Tetrapeptide: Promotes overall lash health and vitality.

This powerful ingredient combination creates a protective barrier around lashes, making them stronger, healthier, and fuller—even after the mascara is removed. Wonder’ Bond Bonding Serum Mascara doesn’t just transform your lashes now; it helps protect them for the future.

RImmel’s Wonder’ Bond Mascara.
