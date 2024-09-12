Belfast 2024 Autumn events lead the agenda at upcoming Eurocities Culture Forum

Belfast will welcome over 110 cultural experts, urban planners and local leaders from across Europe this September to discuss how investment into culture can act as a positive catalyst for change.

The Eurocities Culture Forum takes place at The MAC Belfast from 25th-27th September – just as the city’s own Belfast 2024 programme delivers a packed autumn schedule of events for residents to enjoy.

Representatives from more than 60 cities will join the 20,000 people so far to take part in Belfast 2024, designed by Belfast City Council to support jobs, encourage creativity and unlock the potential of the city’s creative sector, via ongoing and one-off events during 2024.

Eurocities will provide an opportunity to profile Belfast’s rich creative talent and hear from other European destinations like Malmo, Madrid and Toulouse on how similar levels of cultural investment have created positive social development, economic and sustainable outcomes.

Top of the agenda will be a viewing of Shadowdock – a light and sound spectacular taking place at Thompson Dry Dock from Wednesday 25th to Sunday 29th September.

Guests can view this immersive production, developed by Henry Sykes and Three’s Theatre Company, either above or below deck, in the first event of its kind to be held in this iconic space. Tickets are on sale now to everyone at shadowdock.co.uk, with under 5s going free.

Also taking place during September is DRIFT, a floating pavilion which will move along the River Lagan and enable visitors to connect with the river via multi-sensory activities, including sound baths, music gigs, yoga sessions, movie nights and stargazing.

DRIFT, designed by architects OGU and MMAS with sound artist Matilde Meireles, is free to visit and open 10am-6pm daily. For latest locations and a full event programme, visit belfast2024.co.uk

Belfast’s status as an UNESCO City of Music will also be a central theme during the Eurocities forum.

On Tuesday 24th September, delegates will attend the now sold-out Century of Stories concert at the Waterfront Hall, celebrating 100 years of the BBC in NI and featuring performances from local musicians – all supported by Belfast 2024 and the council’s wider music programme.

They will also undertake site visits and hear from those delivering other Belfast 2024 projects for residents during September.

They include Sound Links – a celebration of the stories and people of Townsend Street, led by the Ulster Orchestra and Zeppo Arts.

Taking place on Saturday 21th September – International Day of Peace – visitors can enjoy free live music, kids’ activities, markets, dance performances and food stalls at a giant ‘block party’ from 2pm-8pm. The event will finish with an 8pm performance of a special commission by the Ulster Orchestra in their new permanent home at Townsend Street Church.

Wiggle Room at The MAC Belfast also opens to the public on Thursday 19th September and will run 11am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Made by kids, for kids, and brought to life by Boom Clap Play, it’s a free, immersive experience for families right in the heart of Belfast city centre and no booking is required – just drop in.

Eurocities guests will also receive a preview of upcoming show North Star by So Lab – a celebration of the city’s black cultures, inspired by Frederick Douglass’ visit to Belfast in 1845, and featuring local musicians, poets and schoolchildren.

Taking place at the Telegraph Building on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th October, tickets are on sale now from belfastinternationalartsfestival.com

Conversations with Wild Belfast and Show Some Love Green House – who have been delivering ongoing activities throughout 2024, including walking tours, biodiversity talks and sewing workshops – will complete the Eurocities programme.

“The darker evenings may be drawing in, but there’s no excuse to hide inside the house,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.

“There’s so much to see and do in our Belfast 2024 programme this Autumn. For our residents who haven’t yet had the chance to get involved and come along to an event – now is your chance!”

“Shadowdock will be spectacular, Drift is something really different, Wiggle Room is a place to have fun with the kids, while our Bank of Ideas projects – all available at belfast2024.co.uk – are locally-led initiatives which provide the ideal opportunity to unleash your own creative spark.”

“It’s a really exciting time for culture and arts in our city – I am excited to showcase it to our European friends and show off what our council has done this year to invest in our arts and music sectors and put Belfast on the map.”

For more information on Eurocities, visit eurocities.eu

To see what’s on this autumn as part of Belfast 2024, visit belfast2024.co.uk