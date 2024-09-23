Community Impact Strengthened by Titanic Belfast Donation to Local Organisations

Visit Belfast is proud to work with partners and organisations to provide ongoing support for the homeless community and people struggling with food insecurity through ‘The Changing the Menu. For Good’ initiative. The contribution of donations to the cause underscores the ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and addressing critical social issues. The initiative uses tourism as a force for good through its ability to deliver sustainable solutions and support those in our local community.

The ‘Changing the Menu. For Good’ initiative, launched by Visit Belfast, collaborates with the tourism and hospitality industry to raise funds and gather supplies to support individuals and families experiencing food poverty. By partnering with local businesses and organisations, the initiative strives to create a lasting impact on those in need across Belfast.

In February 2023, aligning with its Sustainable Charter, Titanic Belfast pledged to allocate 45p from every adult ticket sold to the Titanic Belfast Community Impact Fund. This fund is dedicated to supporting outreach activities focused on three key areas: People, Place, and Prosperity.

Through this fund, Titanic Belfast has committed to matching the money raised by Visit Belfast’s ‘Changing the Menu. For Good’ initiative, contributing £30,000 to organisations providing essential services such as food banks, homelessness support, and outreach across the city. This fund has been distributed amongst six organisations including The People’s Kitchen, The Larder, The Welcome Organisation, Belfast Homeless Services, Foodstock and South Belfast Foodbank.

Rachael McGuickin, Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation at Visit Belfast, expressed gratitude for the support, “Donations to ‘The Changing the Menu. For Good’ initiative are a significant boost to our efforts in tackling food poverty. With the help of generous partners like Titanic Belfast, we can extend our reach and provide much-needed resources to those who need it most in Belfast.”

Eimear Kearney, Associate Commercial Director at Titanic Belfast, commented, “We are delighted to support ‘Changing the Menu. For Good’ and contribute to the vital work being done by Visit Belfast and local organisations to address food poverty and homelessness in our community. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to create positive and lasting social impact in our city.”

James McGinn, Board Member and Trustee at Belfast Homeless Services, said, “On behalf of the organisations, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Visit Belfast’s ‘Changing the Menu for Good’ initiative and Titanic Belfast for their generous donation. This support enables us to provide essential services to those in need within our community.”

The ‘Changing the Menu. For Good’ initiative represents a collaborative approach to addressing food poverty, harnessing the power of Belfast’s tourism and hospitality industry to make a meaningful difference.