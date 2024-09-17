Fashion Pick of the Week

Beetlejuice Fever!

The much-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel has hit the big screens, 36 years after the original jumped onto the scene in 1988.

Tim Burton has a magic touch, turning his films into cult classics and he is known for his quirky visuals. This includes the use of fashion in his movies – usually gothic (perfect for this time of the year on the lead up to Halloween). When you think of Beetlejuice, you think of black and white stripes… and it seems high street stores are taking inspiration, as I have been seeing stripes everywhere. Who knew Beetlejuice could be such a style icon!