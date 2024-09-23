Finaghy Primary gives active travel thumbs up for the school run

There were smiles and thumbs up all round as Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray visited Finaghy Primary School in south Belfast on Friday September 20 to officially launch a pilot secure cycle parking project and meet with a host of young active travel enthusiasts.

The Belfast City Council and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) funded secure cycle parking facility has been embraced by parents, teachers, and students alike – and it’s already encouraging families to make the switch from driving to cycling or wheeling for the daily school run.

Councillor Murray said: “It’s been wonderful to meet a whole new generation of active travel enthusiasts at Finaghy Primary School. They’re a credit to the school’s Principal and teachers, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and of course their parents and guardians.

“I hope that seeing the success of this pilot scheme will start more positive conversations about how we can work to ensure schools across Belfast have access to secure cycle facilities to support existing programmes like the Department for Infrastructure’s Active School Travel Programme. We urgently need to move away from using cars – and when these young people hop on their bikes to make the short journey to school, it’s not only improving their health and wellbeing, it’s also helping to reduce carbon emissions from the school run.”

Sustrans NI has provided important support to Finaghy Primary School through the Active School Travel programme, ensuring pupils have the skills, knowledge, and confidence to safely cycle to school.

Principal Rosalind Corbett said: “Thanks to this funding and support from Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure, our pupils and staff now have a safe facility to store their bikes. We’ve been very fortunate to have had strong backing and support from our Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Sustrans NI, as well as the Education Authority, which provided valuable support and advice on procurement and insurance. It’s a great feeling for Finaghy Primary School to be leading the way in encouraging active travel.”

The secure cycle parking is a hit with parents and kids too:

Jenny Robinson commented: “The cycle shelters are a great addition to the school campus. Both my kids really enjoy cycling to school. It’s wonderful to see so many children cycling each day.”

Alaa Zahran added: “A million thanks to Belfast City Council and Department for Infrastructure for installing the lovely outdoor cycle shelters at the entrance of our beloved Finaghy Primary School. It has further developed the school, brings happiness for all green and sustainability advocates, and encourages a dynamic and healthy cycling environment.”

Primary 7 pupils commented:

“I love the way it represents our school with our logo. We care about our bikes and taking care of them.” Emma.

“I love the bike shelters because they encourage me to ride my bike and get exercise.” Grace.

“It’s good to know that when I’m in school my bike is safe and dry.” Lewis.

“The cycle shelters have changed my life in a way, as I don’t worry that my bike will be taken.” Mutasim.

Two further secure cycle parking initiatives will soon be launched at Queen’s University Belfast and at Titanic Quarter Belfast.

For further information go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/activetravel