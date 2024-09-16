First-Class Fashion Ready for Take-Off

Victoria Square’s In Flight Fashion Show Returns with new faces set to grace the Runway this Autumn

Fashion lovers seeking first-class autumn/winter style inspiration are in for a treat as Victoria Square’s exclusive ‘In Flight’ fashion show touches down in Belfast once again this October.

Fasten your seatbelts and expect turbulence, as this season’s hottest trends, inspired by Victoria Square’s favourite travel destinations, sashay down the runway in a custom set designed to bring guests on a journey through this autumn’s top looks on Friday 4th October.

Before the runway lights up for an evening of sky-high fashion, ticket holders can indulge their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts will showcase the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys. Attendees can enjoy a taste of the Almafi Coast, with a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T to ease into the evening.

Last season, mini models Josh (eight) and Ellie Campbell (five) made their catwalk debut; the adorable siblings from Newtownards will return for the autumn shows, as glamourous pensioner-turned model Anne Flanagan gets set to make her catwalk debut at 70.

After a chance encounter with photographer, Christopher Ward in Belfast earlier this year, unassuming Anne became an overnight Internet sensation, thanks to a post on the popular Model Strangers Instagram account. Now signed with local modelling agency, ACA, she’s getting set for her catwalk debut.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Following the ‘runway’ success of our In Flight fashion show concept in spring, we are proud to bring In Flight back for autumn, as we showcase a curated collection of travel-inspired autumn/winter looks available in Victoria Square.

“Travel continues to inspire collections on catwalks around the globe, and we are excited to bring an immersive evening of travel-inspired fashion and entertainment to Belfast this autumn, and can’t wait to welcome Anne into the fold, showing that great style has no age limit.”

Victoria Square’s In Flight fashion show takes place on Friday 4th October 2024, with two shows at 6pm and 7:30pm. Tickets cost £20, and include a boarding pass into The Beauty Lounge, a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T, entrance to the show, and a £10 Victoria Square gift card.

Reserve your seat now and get ready for take-off at www.victoriasquare.com