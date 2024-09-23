posted on September 23rd, 2024
Gearing up for Plough Fest 2
Preparations are well under way at The Plough in Hillsborough (part of the Dormans Hospitality Group) for Plough Fest 2 which will be held in the picturesque Co. Down venue on Sat 28th September 2024.
The Plough team including General Manager Keith Johnston and Sous Chef Tiegan Parke (pictured) have been busy prepping for the event which will also feature a range of signature, fresh Carlingford oyster dishes including Au Natural and Rockefeller.
The family fun day at The Plough starts at 2pm and will feature live music with Street Tacos and loaded fries, kids facepainting as well as host of other activities and entertainment.
More detailed information on PLOUGH FEST can be found @theploughinn.
Recent Posts
- Action Cancer Continues to Save Lives
- Finaghy Primary gives active travel thumbs up for the school run
- Belfast Olympic and Paralympic achievements celebrated at City Hall reception
- Transformative Belfast PEACEPLUS projects unveiled.
- Community Impact Strengthened by Titanic Belfast Donation to Local Organisations